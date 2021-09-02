Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) falls 0.35% in Light Trading on September 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SSD - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Inc’s (NYSE: SSD) stock fell $0.39, accounting for a 0.35% decrease. Simpson Manufacturing opened at $113.44 before trading between $113.44 and $111.92 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Simpson Manufacturing’s market cap fall to $4,898,255,498 on 55,674 shares -below their 30-day average of 89,672.

Simpson Manufacturing employs around 3337 people with a head office in Pleasanton, California.

About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

