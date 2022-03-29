Simon Property, (SPG) Gains 2.66% on March 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SPG - Market Data & News Trade

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG) has climbed $3.51 (2.66%) and sits at $135.41, as of 12:20:03 est on March 29.

804,016 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has increased 2.08% over the last 5 days and shares lost 4.49% over the last 30 days.

Simon Property, anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

About Simon Property Group, Inc.

Simon Property Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company Its properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

