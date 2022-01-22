SilverSun (SSNT) falls 4.89% on Moderate Volume January 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SSNT - Market Data & News Trade

Today, SilverSun Technologies Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: SSNT) stock fell $0.2, accounting for a 4.89% decrease. SilverSun opened at $4.06 before trading between $4.06 and $3.76 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw SilverSun’s market cap fall to $19,979,729 on 33,325 shares -below their 30-day average of 223,225.

About SilverSun Technologies Inc

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. is a business application, technology, and consulting company providing software and IT solutions to meet its clients' information, technology, and business management needs. Its services and technologies enable customers to manage, protect and monetize their enterprise assets, whether on-premise or in the "cloud." As a value-added reseller of business application software, the company offers solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP"), Warehouse Management Systems ("WMS"), Customer Relationship Management ("CRM"), Business Intelligence ("BI") and other business applications. Its value-added services focus on consulting and professional services, specialized programming, training, and technical support. SilverSun Technologies has a dedicated network managed services practice that provides cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services. Its customers are nationwide, with concentrations in the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area, Chicago, Arizona, Southern California, North Carolina, Washington, and Oregon.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

