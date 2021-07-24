Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) gains 0.21% for July 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SVM - Market Data & News

Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSE: SVM) shares gained 0.21%, or $0.01 per share, to close Friday at $4.78. After opening the day at $4.75, shares of Silvercorp Metals fluctuated between $4.82 and $4.68. 744,125 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 777,494. Friday's activity brought Silvercorp Metals’s market cap to $841,811,603.

Silvercorp Metals is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia..

About Silvercorp Metals Inc

Silvercorp is a profitable Canadian mining company producing silver, lead and zinc metals in concentrates from mines in China. The Company's goal is to continuously create healthy returns to shareholders through efficient management, organic growth and the acquisition of profitable projects. Silvercorp balances profitability, social and environmental relationships, employees' wellbeing, and sustainable development.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

