SilverBow Resources Inc (SBOW) falls 3.50% for July 27

SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE: SBOW) shares fell 3.50%, or $0.72 per share, to close Tuesday at $19.88. After opening the day at $20.54, shares of SilverBow fluctuated between $20.54 and $19.38. 118,643 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 163,502. Tuesday's activity brought SilverBow’s market cap to $242,466,380.

SilverBow is headquartered in Houston, Texas..

About SilverBow Resources Inc

SilverBow Resources, Inc. is a Houston-based energy company actively engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. With over 30 years of history operating in South Texas, the Company possesses a significant understanding of regional reservoirs which it leverages to assemble high quality drilling inventory while continuously enhancing its operations to maximize returns on capital invested.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer