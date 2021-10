Silverback (SBTX) falls 1.18% to Close at $9.22 on October 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SBTX - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Silverback Therapeutics Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: SBTX) stock fell $0.11, accounting for a 1.18% decrease. Silverback opened at $9.45 before trading between $9.66 and $9.10 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Silverback’s market cap fall to $323,036,318 on 267,843 shares -below their 30-day average of 695,724.

About Silverback Therapeutics Inc

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company discovers and develops novel and proprietary ImmunoTAC technology, which is designed to create potent therapeutic molecules that can be systemically administered to patients. Silverback Therapeutics serves customers worldwide.

Amazon Offering Greater Flexibility for Employees To Work Remotely

Amazon.com Inc (Nasdaq: AMZN) is giving its tech and corporate employees more flexibility to work remotely even after the company begins to reopen its offices early next year.

On Monday, Amazon’s chief executive officer Andy Jassy said the company will leave it up to each individual team’s director to determine how often workers must come into the office. This marks a change from the company’s previous expectation that most employees would be back at their desks three days per week when offices fully reopen in January 2022.

California To Ban Sales of Gasoline-Powered Lawn Equipment

California will soon ban the sale of new, gas-powered lawn equipment, the state’s latest move to curb emissions.

Under the law signed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) was directed to phase out the sale of small off-road engines by 2024 or as soon as feasible, whichever comes later.

The law also authorizes the board to identify and make available funding for commercial rebates to help small businesses transition toward electric equipment. The state budget has set aside about $30 million for those purposes, according to The Associated Press.

Merck Seeks FDA Emergency Authorization for First Oral COVID-19 Therapy



Drugmaker Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP announced Monday that they have requested an emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for their oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment.

If approved, the pill, molnupiravir, would be the first oral therapy for COVID-19 and could be a potential breakthrough on how the virus is treated since all other FDA-backed treatments require an injection or IV administration.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

