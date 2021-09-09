Silver Spike II (SPKB) falls 0.31% in Active Trading on September 8

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II - Class A (NASDAQ: SPKB) shares fell 0.31%, or $0.03 per share, to close Wednesday at $9.69. After opening the day at $9.65, shares of Silver Spike II fluctuated between $9.71 and $9.64. 21,950 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 8,186. Wednesday's activity brought Silver Spike II’s market cap to $278,587,500.

