Silk Road Medical (SILK) falls 4.23% to Close at $55.77 on September 20

Today, Silk Road Medical Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: SILK) stock fell $2.46, accounting for a 4.23% decrease. Silk Road Medical opened at $56.85 before trading between $57.72 and $54.32 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Silk Road Medical’s market cap fall to $1,934,315,247 on 305,372 shares -below their 30-day average of 345,512.

About Silk Road Medical Inc

Silk Road Medical, Inc.,is a medical device company located in Sunnyvale, California, that is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company's flagship procedure, TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR), is clinically proven to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke.

JPMorgan is following Goldman Sachs into a crowded UK market.

The Federal Reserve is reviewing the ethics policies that govern the financial holdings and activities of its senior officials in the wake of recent disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year.

California Governor Gavin Newsom's office says the state will put $1.75 billion into a new California Housing Accelerator.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

