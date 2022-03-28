Silicon Motion (SIMO) Gains 2.60% on March 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SIMO - Market Data & News Trade

Silicon Motion Technology Corp - ADR (NASDAQ: SIMO) shares moved 2.60%, or $1.8 per share, as on 12:16:38 est today. After Opening the Day at $69.57, 388,032 shares of Silicon Motion exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $73.23 and $69.44.

Already this year the company has moved YTD 26.58%.

Silicon Motion anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Silicon Motion Technology Corp - ADR

Silicon Motion is the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices and the merchant leader in supplying SSD controllers. Silicon Motion has the broadest portfolio of controller technologies and our controllers are widely used in storage products such as SSDs and eMMC+UFS devices, which are found in data centers, PCs, smartphones, and commercial and industrial applications. Silicon Motion has shipped over six billion NAND controllers in the last ten years, more than any other company in the world. The Company also supplies customized high-performance hyperscale data center and industrial SSD solutions. Its customers includes most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs.

