Silicon Motion (SIMO) falls 3.05% in Light Trading on January 20

Silicon Motion Technology Corp - ADR (NASDAQ: SIMO) shares fell 3.05%, or $2.66 per share, to close Thursday at $84.62. After opening the day at $87.79, shares of Silicon Motion fluctuated between $89.16 and $84.32. 368,668 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 484,660. Thursday's activity brought Silicon Motion’s market cap to $2,955,367,293.

Silicon Motion is headquartered in Zhubei, Hsinchu..

About Silicon Motion Technology Corp - ADR

Silicon Motion is the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices and the merchant leader in supplying SSD controllers. Silicon Motion has the broadest portfolio of controller technologies and our controllers are widely used in storage products such as SSDs and eMMC+UFS devices, which are found in data centers, PCs, smartphones, and commercial and industrial applications. Silicon Motion has shipped over six billion NAND controllers in the last ten years, more than any other company in the world. The Company also supplies customized high-performance hyperscale data center and industrial SSD solutions. Its customers includes most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

