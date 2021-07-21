Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) gains 1.88% for July 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SLAB - Market Data & News Trade

Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: SLAB) shares gained 1.88%, or $2.64 per share, to close Tuesday at $143.18. After opening the day at $141.74, shares of Silicon Laboratories fluctuated between $144.19 and $139.95. 291,860 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 261,876. Tuesday's activity brought Silicon Laboratories’s market cap to $6,407,154,088.

Silicon Laboratories is headquartered in Austin, Texas..

About Silicon Laboratories Inc

Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Its award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Its world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

