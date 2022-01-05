Silicom (SILC) falls 1.63% on Moderate Volume January 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SILC - Market Data & News Trade

Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ: SILC) shares fell 1.63%, or $0.82 per share, to close Tuesday at $49.42. After opening the day at $50.37, shares of Silicom fluctuated between $50.37 and $49.30. 13,208 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 18,898. Tuesday's activity brought Silicom’s market cap to $340,974,031.

Silicom is headquartered in 14 Atir Yeda St, Kfar Sava..

About Silicom Ltd

Silicom Ltd. is an industry-leading provider of high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions. Designed primarily to improve performance and efficiency in Cloud and Data Center environments, Silicom's solutions increase throughput, decrease latency and boost the performance of servers and networking appliances, the infrastructure backbone that enables advanced Cloud architectures and leading technologies like NFV, SD-WAN and Cyber Security. Its innovative solutions for high-density networking, high-speed fabric switching, offloading and acceleration, which utilize a range of cutting-edge silicon technologies as well as FPGA-based solutions, are ideal for scaling-up and scaling-out cloud infrastructures.

