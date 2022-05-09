Silicom (SILC) Drops 3.31% on May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SILC - Market Data & News Trade

Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ: SILC) has dropped $1.18 (3.31%) and is currently sitting at $34.45, as of 11:59:40 est on May 9.

11,258 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company is up 1.28% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 3.44% over the last 30 days.

Silicom expects its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

About Silicom Ltd

Silicom Ltd. is an industry-leading provider of high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions. Designed primarily to improve performance and efficiency in Cloud and Data Center environments, Silicom's solutions increase throughput, decrease latency and boost the performance of servers and networking appliances, the infrastructure backbone that enables advanced Cloud architectures and leading technologies like NFV, SD-WAN and Cyber Security. Its innovative solutions for high-density networking, high-speed fabric switching, offloading and acceleration, which utilize a range of cutting-edge silicon technologies as well as FPGA-based solutions, are ideal for scaling-up and scaling-out cloud infrastructures.

