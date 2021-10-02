Silgan (SLGN) falls 1.85% to Close at $37.65 on October 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SLGN - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Silgan Holdings Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: SLGN) stock fell $0.71, accounting for a 1.85% decrease. Silgan opened at $37.84 before trading between $38.09 and $37.10 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Silgan’s market cap fall to $4,156,865,454 on 1,056,021 shares -above their 30-day average of 363,538.

About Silgan Holdings Inc.

Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan is a leading supplier of rigid packaging for consumer goods products with annual net sales of approximately $4.5 billion in 2019. Silgan operates 100 manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. The Company is a leading supplier of metal containers in North America and Europe for food and general line products. The Company is also a leading worldwide supplier of metal and plastic closures and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, personal care, home and beauty products. In addition, the Company is a leading supplier of plastic containers for shelf-stable food and personal care products in North America.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

