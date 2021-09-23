Silgan (SLGN) falls 0.76% on Strong Volume September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SLGN - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Silgan Holdings Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: SLGN) stock fell $0.3, accounting for a 0.76% decrease. Silgan opened at $39.91 before trading between $39.91 and $39.28 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Silgan’s market cap fall to $4,344,559,247 on 378,558 shares -above their 30-day average of 340,766.

About Silgan Holdings Inc.

Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan is a leading supplier of rigid packaging for consumer goods products with annual net sales of approximately $4.5 billion in 2019. Silgan operates 100 manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. The Company is a leading supplier of metal containers in North America and Europe for food and general line products. The Company is also a leading worldwide supplier of metal and plastic closures and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, personal care, home and beauty products. In addition, the Company is a leading supplier of plastic containers for shelf-stable food and personal care products in North America.

Visit Silgan Holdings Inc.'s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Food delivery service DoorDash will now support delivery of beer, wine and spirits across 20 US states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Australia, a move the company said could enable it to reach 100 million+ customers.

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) plans to fill as many as 25,000 clinical and retail jobs nationwide ahead of the flu season and as the US prepares to roll out COVID-19 booster shots.

Breakthrough Energy, a non-profit launched by billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates in 2016, has raised a warchest from seven leading global corporations to further the organization’s mission of reaching a net-zero emissions society by 2050.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Silgan Holdings Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Silgan Holdings Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Freshworks Leaps 32% on First Day of Trading After Pricing Above Filing Range Twitter Settles Class Action for $809.5 Million Over Providing Misleading Information to Investors DoorDash Adds Alcohol Delivery in 20 US States, DC, Canada, Australia Bill Gates Raises More Than $1 Billion for Clean Energy Technology