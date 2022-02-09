Signify Health (SGFY) gains 4.66% on Moderate Volume February 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SGFY - Market Data & News Trade

Signify Health Inc - Class A (NYSE: SGFY) shares gained 4.66%, or $0.61 per share, to close Wednesday at $13.71. After opening the day at $13.24, shares of Signify Health fluctuated between $13.90 and $13.13. 1,427,683 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,495,590. Wednesday's activity brought Signify Health’s market cap to $2,336,465,549.

About Signify Health Inc - Class A

Signify Health is a leading healthcare platform that leverages advanced analytics, technology, and nationwide healthcare provider networks to create and power value-based payment programs. Signify Health's mission is to transform how care is paid for and delivered so that people can enjoy more healthy, happy days at home. Its solutions supports value-based payment programs by aligning financial incentives around outcomes, providing tools to health plans and healthcare organizations designed to assess and manage risk and identify actionable opportunities for improved patient outcomes, coordination and cost-savings. Through its platform, Signify Health coordinates a holistic suite of clinical, social, and behavioral services to address an individual’s healthcare needs and prevent adverse events that drive excess cost, all while shifting services towards the home.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

