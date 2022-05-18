Signify Health (SGFY) Drops 6.11% on May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SGFY - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Signify Health Inc - Class A (NYSE: SGFY) fell 6.11% Wednesday.

As of 12:10:32 est, Signify Health is currently sitting at $12.59 and has moved $0.82 so far today.

Signify Health has moved 16.27% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 5.56% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-09.

About Signify Health Inc - Class A

Signify Health is a leading healthcare platform that leverages advanced analytics, technology, and nationwide healthcare provider networks to create and power value-based payment programs. Signify Health's mission is to transform how care is paid for and delivered so that people can enjoy more healthy, happy days at home. Its solutions supports value-based payment programs by aligning financial incentives around outcomes, providing tools to health plans and healthcare organizations designed to assess and manage risk and identify actionable opportunities for improved patient outcomes, coordination and cost-savings. Through its platform, Signify Health coordinates a holistic suite of clinical, social, and behavioral services to address an individual’s healthcare needs and prevent adverse events that drive excess cost, all while shifting services towards the home.

