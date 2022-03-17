Signet Jewelers (SIG) Gains in Pre-Market Trading for March 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SIG - Market Data & News Trade

Signet Jewelers Ltd (NYSE:SIG) has already risen $8.08 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $77.72, Signet Jewelers has moved 10.40% higher ahead of market open.

The company rose 15.26% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Signet Jewelers investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:25:53 est.

About Signet Jewelers Ltd

Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet operates approximately 2,900 stores primarily under the name brands of Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples, Piercing Pagoda, and JamesAllen.com. Further information on Signet is available at www.signetjewelers.com. See also www.kay.com, www.zales.com, www.jared.com, www.hsamuel.co.uk, www.ernestjones.co.uk, www.peoplesjewellers.com, www.pagoda.com, and www.jamesallen.com.

