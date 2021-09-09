Signet Jewelers (SIG) falls 3.96% to Close at $74.89 on September 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SIG - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Signet Jewelers Ltd Inc’s (NYSE: SIG) stock fell $3.09, accounting for a 3.96% decrease. Signet Jewelers opened at $77.61 before trading between $77.74 and $74.38 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Signet Jewelers’s market cap fall to $3,973,404,655 on 1,048,139 shares -above their 30-day average of 918,461.

About Signet Jewelers Ltd

Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet operates approximately 2,900 stores primarily under the name brands of Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples, Piercing Pagoda, and JamesAllen.com. Further information on Signet is available at www.signetjewelers.com. See also www.kay.com, www.zales.com, www.jared.com, www.hsamuel.co.uk, www.ernestjones.co.uk, www.peoplesjewellers.com, www.pagoda.com, and www.jamesallen.com.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

