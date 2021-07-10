Signature Bank (SBNY) gains 6.4350% for July 09

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SBNY - Market Data & News Trade

Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) shares gained 6.4350% to end trading Friday at $255.71 per share - a net change of $15.46. Shares traded between $256.43 and $244.49 throughout the day.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank, member FDIC, is a New York-based, full-service commercial bank with 37 private client offices throughout the metropolitan New York area, including those in Connecticut as well as California and North Carolina. Through its single-point-of-contact approach, the Bank's private client banking teams primarily serve the needs of privately owned businesses, their owners and senior managers.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

