Signature Bank (SBNY) Drops 7.13% on May 5

Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) shares have fallen 7.13%, or $18.77 per share, as on 12:19:13 est today. Opening the day at $256.81, 385,848 shares of Signature Bank have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $258.11 and $241.56.

Already this year the company has moved YTD 18.25%.

Signature Bank anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-19.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank, member FDIC, is a New York-based, full-service commercial bank with 37 private client offices throughout the metropolitan New York area, including those in Connecticut as well as California and North Carolina. Through its single-point-of-contact approach, the Bank's private client banking teams primarily serve the needs of privately owned businesses, their owners and senior managers.

