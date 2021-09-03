Sigilon (SGTX) falls 0.87% in Active Trading on September 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SGTX - Market Data & News Trade

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGTX) shares fell 0.87%, or $0.05 per share, to close Thursday at $5.71. After opening the day at $5.87, shares of Sigilon fluctuated between $6.03 and $5.48. 249,876 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 220,719. Thursday's activity brought Sigilon’s market cap to $183,046,915.

About Sigilon Therapeutics Inc

Sigilon Therapeutics seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics™ platform. Sigilon’s product candidates are non-viral engineered cell-based therapies designed to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, lysosomal disorders and diabetes. The engineered cells are protected by Sigilon’s Afibromer™ biomaterials matrix, which shields them from immune rejection and fibrosis. Sigilon was founded by Flagship Pioneering in conjunction with Daniel Anderson, Ph.D., and Robert Langer, Sc.D., of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

