SIGA (SIGA) falls 0.65% in Light Trading on August 11

SIGA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SIGA) shares fell 0.65%, or $0.04 per share, to close Wednesday at $6.16. After opening the day at $6.21, shares of SIGA fluctuated between $6.22 and $6.06. 170,275 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 370,262. Wednesday's activity brought SIGA’s market cap to $462,472,256.

About SIGA Technologies Inc

SIGA Technologies, Inc. is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the health security market. Health security comprises countermeasures for biological, chemical, radiological and nuclear attacks (biodefense market), vaccines and therapies for emerging infectious diseases, and health preparedness. Its lead product is TPOXX®, also known as tecovirimat and ST-246®, an orally administered and IV formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. TPOXX is a novel small-molecule drug and the US maintains a stockpile of 1.7 million oral courses in the Strategic National Stockpile under Project BioShield. The oral formulation of TPOXX was approved by the FDA for the treatment of smallpox on July 13, 2018. In September 2018, SIGA signed a contract with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) for additional procurement and development related to both oral and intravenous formulations of TPOXX.

