Sify (SIFY) falls 7.93% on Strong Volume November 22

Sify Technologies Limited - ADR (NASDAQ: SIFY) shares fell 7.93%, or $0.31 per share, to close Monday at $3.60. After opening the day at $3.95, shares of Sify fluctuated between $4.00 and $3.59. 423,244 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 252,458. Monday's activity brought Sify’s market cap to $656,057,048.

About Sify Technologies Limited - ADR

Sify Technologies is India’s most comprehensive ICT service & solution provider. With Cloud at the core of the company's solutions portfolio, Sify is focused on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging digital economy and the resultant demands from large, mid, and small-sized businesses.

CVS Health To Close 900 US Stores Over Next Three Years

CVS Health will close about 900 US stores over the next three years as part of a larger shift away from retail and toward healthcare services.

Verizon FiOS Braces for Altice Optimum Market Entry

It looks like we are getting ready to see another competitive battle. This time it is in New York and the tri-state market. Altice USA (ATUS) is getting ready to go into direct competition with Verizon (VZ) FiOS, according to Altice CEO Dexter Goei. Today, Altice reaches 1.26 million people and is planning on reaching 1.5 million by end of 2021. Goei says Altice is planning to move into the Verizon FiOS market area by expanding its network by another million next year.

This sounds like big news and a real competitive threat to Verizon FiOS. Yes, a battle is brewing, but the real question is, will this really matter much to either Verizon, Altice, their customers, investors or the entire industry?

Novo Nordisk To Acquire Dicerna Pharmaceuticals for $3.3 Billion

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) has agreed to acquire US-based biotech Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (Nasdaq: DRNA) in a $3.3 billion cash deal.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

