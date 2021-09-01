Sierra Oncology (SRRA) falls 0.78% to Close at $20.32 on August 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SRRA - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Sierra Oncology Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: SRRA) stock fell $0.16, accounting for a 0.78% decrease. Sierra Oncology opened at $20.41 before trading between $21.87 and $19.51 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Sierra Oncology’s market cap fall to $255,232,245 on 101,269 shares -above their 30-day average of 99,323.

About Sierra Oncology Inc

Sierra Oncology is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company on a quest to deliver targeted therapies that treat rare forms of cancer. Sierra Oncology harnesses its deep scientific expertise to identify compounds that target the root cause of disease to advance targeted therapies with assets on the leading edge of cancer biology. Its team takes an evidence-based approach to understand the limitations of current treatments and explore new ways to change the cancer treatment paradigm. Sierra Oncology is transforming promise into patient impact.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

