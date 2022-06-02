Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) Rises 5.29% on June 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SBSW - Market Data & News Trade

Sibanye Stillwater Limited - ADR (NYSE: SBSW) has climbed $0.66 (5.29%) and sits at $13.15, as of 12:08:48 est on June 2.

2,646,278 shares have been traded today.

The Company has risen 1.30% over the last 5 days and shares fell 8.44% over the last 30 days.

Sibanye Stillwater anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-25.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Sibanye Stillwater visit the company profile.

About Sibanye Stillwater Limited - ADR

Sibanye-Stillwater is a leading international precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States and Southern Africa, gold operations and projects in South Africa, and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America. It is the world’s largest primary producer of platinum and rhodium, the second largest primary producer of palladium and a top tier gold producer, ranking third globally, on a gold-equivalent basis, as well as a significant producer of other PGMs and associated minerals such as chrome. We are also the globally leading recycler and processor of spent PGM catalytic converter materials.

