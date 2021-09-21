Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) falls 2.57% for September 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SBSW - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Sibanye Stillwater Limited - ADR Inc’s (NYSE: SBSW) stock fell $0.34, accounting for a 2.57% decrease. Sibanye Stillwater opened at $12.73 before trading between $13.06 and $12.69 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Sibanye Stillwater’s market cap fall to $9,343,090,061 on 3,284,596 shares -below their 30-day average of 3,343,541.

About Sibanye Stillwater Limited - ADR

Sibanye-Stillwater is a leading international precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States and Southern Africa, gold operations and projects in South Africa, and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America. It is the world’s largest primary producer of platinum and rhodium, the second largest primary producer of palladium and a top tier gold producer, ranking third globally, on a gold-equivalent basis, as well as a significant producer of other PGMs and associated minerals such as chrome. We are also the globally leading recycler and processor of spent PGM catalytic converter materials.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

