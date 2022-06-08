SI-BONE (SIBN) Pushes Higher in Pre-Market Trading for June 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SIBN - Market Data & News Trade

SI-BONE Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) is active in pre-market trading today, June 8, with shares climbing 11.56% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 32.24% year-to-date and has moved 0.67% gains over the last 5 days.

About SI-BONE Inc

SI-BONE is a medical device company that pioneered minimally invasive surgery of the SI joint with the iFuse Implant System. Studies have shown that the SI joint can be a source of pain in 15% to 30% of chronic low back pain. The iFuse Implant™, commercially available since 2009, is the only SI joint fusion device supported by multiple prospective clinical studies, including two randomized controlled trials, showing improved pain, patient function and quality of life resulting from treatment. There are over 90 peer-reviewed publications demonstrating the safety, durable effectiveness, and biomechanical and economic benefits unique to the iFuse Implant (www.si-bone.com/results). This body of evidence has enabled multiple government and private insurance payors to establish coverage of the SI joint fusion procedure exclusively when performed with the iFuse Implant System.

