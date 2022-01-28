SI-BONE (SIBN) falls 3.92% for January 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SIBN - Market Data & News Trade

SI-BONE Inc (NASDAQ: SIBN) shares fell 3.92%, or $0.78 per share, to close Thursday at $19.14. After opening the day at $20.16, shares of SI-BONE fluctuated between $21.14 and $18.88. 242,326 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 286,169. Thursday's activity brought SI-BONE’s market cap to $640,994,351.

SI-BONE is headquartered in Santa Clara, California..

About SI-BONE Inc

SI-BONE is a medical device company that pioneered minimally invasive surgery of the SI joint with the iFuse Implant System. Studies have shown that the SI joint can be a source of pain in 15% to 30% of chronic low back pain. The iFuse Implant™, commercially available since 2009, is the only SI joint fusion device supported by multiple prospective clinical studies, including two randomized controlled trials, showing improved pain, patient function and quality of life resulting from treatment. There are over 90 peer-reviewed publications demonstrating the safety, durable effectiveness, and biomechanical and economic benefits unique to the iFuse Implant (www.si-bone.com/results). This body of evidence has enabled multiple government and private insurance payors to establish coverage of the SI joint fusion procedure exclusively when performed with the iFuse Implant System.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

