Shyft (The) (SHYF) falls 1.95% in Active Trading on September 23

Shyft Group Inc (The) (NASDAQ: SHYF) shares fell 1.95%, or $0.77 per share, to close Thursday at $38.70. After opening the day at $39.94, shares of Shyft (The) fluctuated between $39.96 and $38.68. 305,288 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 158,843. Thursday's activity brought Shyft (The)’s market cap to $1,368,055,256.

Shyft (The) is headquartered in Novi, Michigan..

Spartan RV Chassis is a part of The Shyft Group family of brands. The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Its customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, DuraMag and Magnum, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan RV Chassis, Builtmore Contract manufacturing, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,900 associates across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales from continuing operations of $757 million in 2019.

