Shutterstock (SSTK) falls 1.41% on Moderate Volume December 31

Shutterstock Inc (NYSE: SSTK), a New York, New York, company, fell to close at $110.88 Friday after losing $1.59 (1.41%) on volume of 158,064 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $112.76 to a low of $110.45 while Shutterstock’s market cap now stands at $4,052,579,066.

Shutterstock currently has roughly 700 employees.

About Shutterstock Inc

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), directly and through its group subsidiaries, is a leading global provider of high-quality licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, videos and music to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. Working with its growing community of over 1 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 350 million images and more than 20 million video clips available. Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The company's brands also include Bigstock, a value-oriented stock media offering; Shutterstock Custom, a custom content creation platform; Offset, a high-end image collection; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; and Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images and videos for the world's media.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

