ShotSpotter (SSTI) gains 3.14% to Close at $28.21 on March 4

ShotSpotter Inc (NASDAQ: SSTI) shares gained 3.14%, or $0.86 per share, to close Friday at $28.21. After opening the day at $26.85, shares of ShotSpotter fluctuated between $28.30 and $26.85. 32,146 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 37,406. Friday's activity brought ShotSpotter’s market cap to $329,376,011.

ShotSpotter is headquartered in Newark, California..

About ShotSpotter Inc

ShotSpotter is a leader in precision policing solutions that enable law enforcement officials to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime. The company's products are trusted by more than 100 U.S. cities to help make their communities safer. The platform includes its flagship product, ShotSpotter Respond™, the leading gunshot detection, location, and forensic system, and ShotSpotter Connect™, patrol management software to dynamically direct patrol resources to areas of greatest risk and more effectively deter crime. ShotSpotter Investigate™, available in mid-2021, is an investigative case management solution that help detectives connect the dots and share information more effectively to improve case clearance rates. ShotSpotter also serves the corporate and college security markets and has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

