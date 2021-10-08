ShotSpotter (SSTI) falls 1.03% to Close at $34.48 on October 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SSTI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, ShotSpotter Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: SSTI) stock fell $0.36, accounting for a 1.03% decrease. ShotSpotter opened at $34.85 before trading between $35.00 and $34.24 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw ShotSpotter’s market cap fall to $402,663,060 on 43,621 shares -above their 30-day average of 43,359.

About ShotSpotter Inc

ShotSpotter is a leader in precision policing solutions that enable law enforcement officials to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime. The company's products are trusted by more than 100 U.S. cities to help make their communities safer. The platform includes its flagship product, ShotSpotter Respond™, the leading gunshot detection, location, and forensic system, and ShotSpotter Connect™, patrol management software to dynamically direct patrol resources to areas of greatest risk and more effectively deter crime. ShotSpotter Investigate™, available in mid-2021, is an investigative case management solution that help detectives connect the dots and share information more effectively to improve case clearance rates. ShotSpotter also serves the corporate and college security markets and has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

Visit ShotSpotter Inc's profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

The Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) is teaming up with Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to provide same-day and next-day deliveries of tools, paint and other online purchases to customers’ doorsteps.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) announced Thursday they have asked the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand their COVID-19 vaccine’s emergency use authorization to cover children ages five to 11.

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY) will pause production at two Mexican plants for several days this month due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on ShotSpotter Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: ShotSpotter Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Pfizer-BioNTech Ask FDA to Authorize COVID-19 Vaccine for Children 5 to 11 Home Depot Signs Up for Walmart's GoLocal Delivery Service Nissan Institutes Work Stoppages in Mexico for Parts of October Leaked 'Pandora Papers' Reveal How World Leaders and Billionaires Shield Assets From Tax Collectors