Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) gains 0.6380% for June 15

Shore Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: SHBI) shares gained 0.6380% to end trading Tuesday at $17.36 per share - a net change of $0.11. Shares traded between $17.55 and $17.12 throughout the day.

About Shore Bancshares Inc.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. is the largest independent financial holding company headquartered on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. It is the parent company of Shore United Bank. The Bank operates 22 full-service branches in Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Talbot County, Caroline County, Dorchester County and Wicomico County in Maryland, Kent County, Delaware and Accomack County, Virginia. The Company engages in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

