Shoe Carnival, (SCVL) Falls 2.83% on May 5

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) has lost $0.91 (2.83%) and sits at $30.91, as of 12:19:43 est on May 5.

80,894 shares exchanged hands.

The Company rose 7.87% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 8.38% over the last 30 days.

Shoe Carnival, is set to release earnings on 2022-05-18.

About Shoe Carnival, Inc.

Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national name brands. As of December 17, 2020, the Company operates 383 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

