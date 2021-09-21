Shoe Carnival, (SCVL) falls 2.28% in Light Trading on September 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SCVL - Market Data & News Trade

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) shares fell 2.28%, or $0.77 per share, to close Monday at $32.96. After opening the day at $33.00, shares of Shoe Carnival, fluctuated between $33.78 and $32.18. 358,162 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 415,586. Monday's activity brought Shoe Carnival,’s market cap to $930,739,312.

About Shoe Carnival, Inc.

Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national name brands. As of December 17, 2020, the Company operates 383 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com.

Visit Shoe Carnival, Inc.’s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

France’s foreign minister expressed “total incomprehension” at Biden's recent move, which he called a “stab in the back.”

The Federal Reserve is reviewing the ethics policies that govern the financial holdings and activities of its senior officials in the wake of recent disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year.

COVID-19 surge in Idaho forcing statewide health care rationing.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Shoe Carnival, Inc. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Shoe Carnival, Inc.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Semiconductor Shortage To Cost Global Auto Industry $210 Billion in Revenue in 2021 US Olympic Athletes Must Have COVID-19 Vaccination for Beijing Winter Games FAA Urges Airlines To Take Stronger Action With Unruly, Disruptive Passengers Freshworks Leaps 32% on First Day of Trading After Pricing Above Filing Range