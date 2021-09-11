Shoals (SHLS) falls 3.10% to Close at $29.70 on September 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SHLS - Market Data & News Trade

Shoals Technologies Group Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: SHLS) shares fell 3.10%, or $0.95 per share, to close Friday at $29.70. After opening the day at $30.91, shares of Shoals fluctuated between $31.27 and $29.57. 853,739 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 884,970. Friday's activity brought Shoals’s market cap to $3,087,245,205.

About Shoals Technologies Group Inc - Class A

Shoals Technologies Group is the leading manufacturer of balance of systems solutions worldwide. Consistently providing customers with innovative designs and superior quality products, the company has seen exponential growth since its founding in 1996. With over 35 GW of BOS products deployed globally, Shoals maintains a diverse portfolio of solar balance of systems products, including combiner/re-combiner boxes, disconnect boxes, custom harnessing solutions, junction boxes, wire, in-line fuses, and racking and monitoring solutions. ?

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

