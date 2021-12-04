ShiftPixy (PIXY) drops 13.86% to Close at $0.65 on December 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PIXY - Market Data & News Trade

Today, ShiftPixy Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: PIXY) stock dropped $0.1051, accounting for a 13.86% decrease. ShiftPixy opened at $0.85 before trading between $0.85 and $0.64 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw ShiftPixy’s market cap fall to $18,749,654 on 2,154,390 shares -above their 30-day average of 547,480.

About ShiftPixy Inc

ShiftPixy is a disruptive human capital services enterprise, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen platform for workforce management that helps businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce. With expertise rooted in management’s nearly 25 years of workers’ compensation and compliance programs experience, ShiftPixy adds a needed layer for addressing compliance and continued demands for equitable employment practices in the growing Gig Economy. ShiftPixy’s complete human capital management ecosystem is designed to manage regulatory requirements and compliance in such required areas as paid time off (PTO) laws, insurance and workers’ compensation, minimum wage increases, and Affordable Care Act (ACA) compliance.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

