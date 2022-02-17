Shift4 Payments (FOUR) falls 3.33% in Light Trading on February 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FOUR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Shift4 Payments Inc - Class A Inc’s (NYSE: FOUR) stock fell $1.88, accounting for a 3.33% decrease. Shift4 Payments opened at $56.09 before trading between $56.41 and $54.13 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Shift4 Payments’s market cap fall to $2,814,657,841 on 563,127 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,251,841.

About Shift4 Payments Inc - Class A

Shift4 Payments is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of commerce-enabling services. The company's technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, ecommerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than $200 billion in payments volume for over 200,000 businesses in 2019.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

