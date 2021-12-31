Shenandoah (SHEN) falls 0.12% for December 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SHEN - Market Data & News Trade

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. (NASDAQ: SHEN), a Edinburg, Virginia, company, fell to close at $25.87 Thursday after losing $0.03 (0.12%) on volume of 128,962 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $26.27 to a low of $25.78 while Shenandoah’s market cap now stands at $1,292,604,355.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications Co.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides a broad range of diversified communications services through its high speed, state-of-the-art wireless, cable and fiber optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and digital voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; telephone voice and digital subscriber line; tower colocation leasing; and wireless voice and data. Shentel is the exclusive personal communications service ('PCS') Affiliate of Sprint in a multi-state area covering large portions of central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and portions of Maryland, and Kentucky.

Visit Shenandoah Telecommunications Co.’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Shenandoah Telecommunications Co.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Industry Analyst on Cisco 2022 Growth Challenges: Jeff Kagan How Do Financial Institutions Stay Competitive in a Digital World? Renewable Energy Drives Metals and Minerals Prices Build Back Better Could Be... Better in 2022