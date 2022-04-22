Shaw Communications (SJR) Drops 1.69% on April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SJR - Market Data & News Trade

Today Shaw Communications Inc. - Class B (NYSE: SJR) is trading 1.69% down.

The latest price, as of 12:16:03 est, was $30.31. Shaw Communications has moved $0.52 over the previous day’s close.

260,204 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Shaw Communications has a YTD change of 2.64%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-06-29.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Shaw Communications visit the company profile.

About Shaw Communications Inc. - Class B

Shaw Communications Inc. is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure.

To get more information on Shaw Communications Inc. - Class B and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Shaw Communications Inc. - Class B's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

WHO Endorses Pfizer's Oral COVID-19 Treatment Paxlovid for High-Risk Patients Tamarack Valley Energy To Acquire Rolling Hills Energy for C$93 Million Morning Rally Stalls as Market Weighs Strong Earnings With Interest Rate Concerns Coeptis Therapeutics To Merge With SPAC, Uplist to Nasdaq