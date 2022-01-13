Sharps Compliance (SMED) falls 2.77% for January 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SMED - Market Data & News Trade

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMED) shares fell 2.77%, or $0.19 per share, to close Wednesday at $6.66. After opening the day at $6.87, shares of Sharps Compliance fluctuated between $6.87 and $6.63. 86,618 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 125,298. Wednesday's activity brought Sharps Compliance’s market cap to $128,066,765.

About Sharps Compliance Corp.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sharps Compliance is a leading business-to-business services provider to the healthcare, long-term care and retail pharmacy markets. Sharps Compliance offers comprehensive solutions for the management of regulated medical waste, hazardous waste and unused medications.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

