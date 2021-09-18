Sharps Compliance (SMED) falls 0.12% on Moderate Volume September 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SMED - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Sharps Compliance Corp. Inc’s (NASDAQ: SMED) stock fell $0.01, accounting for a 0.12% decrease. Sharps Compliance opened at $8.74 before trading between $8.94 and $8.62 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Sharps Compliance’s market cap fall to $149,845,042 on 163,790 shares -below their 30-day average of 229,095.

About Sharps Compliance Corp.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sharps Compliance is a leading business-to-business services provider to the healthcare, long-term care and retail pharmacy markets. Sharps Compliance offers comprehensive solutions for the management of regulated medical waste, hazardous waste and unused medications.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

