Shake Shack (SHAK) gains 3.18% to Close at $78.10 on February 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SHAK - Market Data & News Trade

Shake Shack Inc - Class A (NYSE: SHAK) shares gained 3.18%, or $2.41 per share, to close Tuesday at $78.10. After opening the day at $76.59, shares of Shake Shack fluctuated between $78.75 and $76.59. 648,034 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 835,734. Tuesday's activity brought Shake Shack’s market cap to $3,056,837,515.

Shake Shack is headquartered in New York, New York..

About Shake Shack Inc - Class A

Shake Shack is a modern day 'roadside' burger stand serving a classic American menu of premium burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer and wine. With its fresh, simple, high-quality food at a great value, Shake Shack is a fun and lively community gathering place with widespread appeal. Shake Shack's mission is to Stand for Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and caring hiring practices to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC's Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to approximately 310 locations in 30 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, including more than 105 international locations including London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Philippines, Mexico, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

Visit Shake Shack Inc - Class A’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Shake Shack Inc - Class A and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Shake Shack Inc - Class A’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles