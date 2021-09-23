SGOCO (SGOC) falls 4.20% for September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SGOC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, SGOCO Group Ltd Inc’s (NASDAQ: SGOC) stock fell $0.28, accounting for a 4.20% decrease. SGOCO opened at $6.79 before trading between $6.99 and $5.99 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw SGOCO’s market cap fall to $648,195,227 on 1,674,129 shares -below their 30-day average of 5,352,640.

About SGOCO Group Ltd

SGOCO Group, Ltd. is a conglomerate group of various businesses with its headquarters based in Hong Kong. The group is principally engaged in (a) environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications (b) money lending business in Hong Kongproviding mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and (c) property investment to generate additional rental income. The group's vision is to operate as a conglomerate to build synergy within its own sustainable ecosystem thereby creating value to its shareholders.

