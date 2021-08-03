SGOCO Group Ltd (SGOC) falls 0.23% for August 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SGOC - Market Data & News Trade

SGOCO Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SGOC) shares fell 0.23%, or $0.02 per share, to close Monday at $8.78. After opening the day at $8.51, shares of SGOCO fluctuated between $8.90 and $8.31. 1,080,725 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 27,397,774. Monday's activity brought SGOCO’s market cap to $892,030,422.

About SGOCO Group Ltd

SGOCO Group, Ltd. is a conglomerate group of various businesses with its headquarters based in Hong Kong. The group is principally engaged in (a) environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications (b) money lending business in Hong Kongproviding mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and (c) property investment to generate additional rental income. The group's vision is to operate as a conglomerate to build synergy within its own sustainable ecosystem thereby creating value to its shareholders.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

