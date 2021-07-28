SG Blocks (SGBX) falls 4.77% to Close at $4.19 on July 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SGBX - Market Data & News Trade

Today, SG Blocks Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: SGBX) stock fell $0.21, accounting for a 4.77% decrease. SG Blocks opened at $4.37 before trading between $4.37 and $4.07 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw SG Blocks’s market cap fall to $36,966,229 on 62,969 shares -below their 30-day average of 248,152.

About SG Blocks Inc

SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built steel modules for safe and sustainable construction. The Company offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. Each project starts with GreenSteel™, the structural core and shell of an SG Blocks building, which is then customized to client specifications.

Visit SG Blocks Inc's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on SG Blocks Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: SG Blocks Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer