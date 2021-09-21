SFL (SFL) falls 4.26% to Close at $7.65 on September 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SFL - Market Data & News Trade

Today, SFL Corporation Ltd Inc’s (NYSE: SFL) stock fell $0.34, accounting for a 4.26% decrease. SFL opened at $7.82 before trading between $7.80 and $7.58 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw SFL’s market cap fall to $980,156,824 on 1,160,443 shares -above their 30-day average of 979,111.

About SFL Corporation Ltd

SFL has a unique track record in the maritime industry and has paid dividends every quarter since its initial listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 2004. The Company’s fleet of more than 80 vessels is split between tankers, bulkers, container vessels and offshore drilling rigs. SFL’s long term distribution capacity is supported by a portfolio of long term charters and significant growth in the asset base over time.

California Governor Gavin Newsom's office says the state will put $1.75 billion into a new California Housing Accelerator.

The COVID-19 pandemic has not slowed the pace of climate change and it is likely that the world will miss its Paris Agreement goal of reducing global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, according to a new report from the United Nations.

France’s foreign minister expressed “total incomprehension” at Biden's recent move, which he called a “stab in the back.”

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

