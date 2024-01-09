Seven must-read impact investing, sustainable finance and ESG stories for Jan. 9

Here are summaries of articles about impact investing, sustainable finance and ESG for Jan. 9:
- How companies can best integrate ESG: There’s increasing demand for transparency and accountability in how organizations manage environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues, reads an article in the Wall Street Journal written by two partners at Deloitte & Touche LLP. This call for action is driven by consumers, investors, employees, and other stakeholders who want businesses to embed, not tack on, ESG considerations into their operations. As a result, companies are now focusing on incorporating ESG performance metrics into their corporate reporting.
- Falling behind on sustainable development goals: In 2015, all 193 United Nations members committed to achieving 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, but the 2023 Global Sustainable Development Report indicates significant shortfalls in progress, according to an article by Project Syndicate. There’s a need for comprehensive reforms across multiple SDGs simultaneously, rather than incremental steps, to address challenges such as poverty, hunger, gender inequality, and climate change. To effect meaningful change, the world needs large-scale deployment of renewables, transformation in agricultural practices, and a focus on gender equality and social protection.
- Impact outlook for 2024: An active approach is required in portfolio construction in a financial era defined by technological advancements including Generative AI, blockchain, and other megatrends, according to an article on Nasdaq. Investors need to adapt to a rapidly evolving financial landscape, focusing on risk innovation and integrating impact considerations for sustainable growth. Key drivers including aging populations, energy transition resilience, biodiversity preservation, and global healthcare needs are areas for innovative solutions.
- Reversing the drop in climate tech investment: PWC’s climate tech investment report addresses the current state of those investments and provides insights for investors looking to support this sector. Private market equity and grant funding in climate tech start-ups plummeted 40.5% in 2023 from a year earlier, according to an article in Impact Investor. Still, that was less than in some other markets, said Tarik Moussa, co-author of the report and PWC’s sustainability and innovation leader.
- TotalEnergies’ investment in Adani Green Energy: France’s TotalEnergies has made a significant investment in Adani Green Energy, a fast-growing Indian renewable energy firm. The move reflects the growing interest among investors in decarbonization projects in India, signaling strong potential in the country’s renewable sector, said the article in Impact Investor.
- ‘Green bank’ partnerships for affordable housing in climate action: The affordable housing sector could lead climate solutions in the U.S. with the potential of “green housing” initiatives and the role of so-called green banks in driving this transformation, according to an article in Impact Alpha.
- AI revolution – 2024 portfolio building: Benzinga is holding a virtual event focused on how AI impacts business, investment strategies, and content creation. The event, ‘AI Revolution: 2024 Portfolio Building,’ is set to provide insights into building portfolios in an era increasingly influenced by AI technology.