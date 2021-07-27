ServiceSource (SREV) falls 1.29% to Close at $1.53 on July 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SREV - Market Data & News Trade

ServiceSource International Inc (NASDAQ: SREV) fell to close at $1.53 Monday after losing $0.02 (1.29%) on volume of 160,788 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $1.59 to a low of $1.50 while ServiceSource’s market cap now stands at $148,943,243.

About ServiceSource International Inc

ServiceSource International, Inc. is a global outsourced go-to-market services provider that accelerates B2B digital sales and customer success transformation. Its expert sales professionals, data-powered insights and proven methodologies scale and reimagine customer journey experiences (CJX™) into profitable business outcomes. Backed by more than 20 years of experience, ServiceSource drives billions of dollars in client value annually, conducting commerce in 45 languages and 178 countries.

Visit ServiceSource International Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on ServiceSource International Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: ServiceSource International Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer